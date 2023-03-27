Dry and warmer Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Overall today proved to be more dry than wet, but isolated showers continue to trek through the region. A pop-up thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this evening. We saw some sun breaks today and high temperatures did end up hitting the low 50s for some. Portland officially hit 51 degrees.

Although it’s looking a bit cloudier than we were initially expecting, we’ll get a dry and warmer day Monday. High temperatures around Portland are expected to hit the mid to upper 50s with clouds increasing in the afternoon. A strong low pressure system off our coastline will push showers from south to north along the coast and through the valley starting in the late afternoon, so communities located further south will see the evening showers first. We won’t be turning wet here in the Portland area until the late or overnight hours.

Tuesday is looking like a pretty showery day, especially in the early afternoon. High temperatures will be back down into the low 50s.

If you’re hoping for sunshine and warmer temperatures, Wednesday looks like the best day for it in our 7-day forecast! We should hit 60 degrees that day. Dry or mainly dry conditions will continue through at least part of the day Friday, and then a wet system will deliver showers Friday afternoon through Sunday. Although we’re largely staying cooler than average next week, our temperatures should stay in the 50s.

