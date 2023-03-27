GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old.

Police say Jai Lynn Irby left home in the 1400 block of NE 176th Avenue early March 19.

Irby’s family says they’re concerned about her welfare and believe she may be in need of medical attention.

Gresham police looking for missing and endangered teen. (Gresham Police Department)

She’s described by police as a biracial female who is 6-feet and 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has curly dark brown hair that is often tied back in a ponytail.

Anyone who knows of Jai Lynn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or non-emergency police dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

