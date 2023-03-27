Nice Start to the Week, Rain Returning Tonight

Rain Will Arrive Earlier Along Coast & Southern Willamette Valley
3/27/2023
3/27/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:15 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Monday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. You may have to scrape some ice off your windshield since most of us are in the 30s. The majority of the day will be dry, with the exception to areas farther south and west of the metro. A low pressure system will be rapidly strengthening offshore of the southern Oregon Coast. Moisture will pinwheel around this system and onshore. Expect rain and mountain snow to spread inland late this afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening for the Cascades above 3,500 ft. Between tonight & tomorrow morning, about 4-8″ of snow will accumulate.

That same weather system will keep gray skies and rain around on Tuesday, so expect a cooler day. Highs will go from the 50s today to the upper 40s tomorrow. On Wednesday, the aforementioned weather system will dive south into California. This will allow our conditions to dry out and warm up. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with metro area highs reaching about 60 degrees.

Unfortunately, our weather doesn’t look like it will be stay completely dry on Thursday. A few late day showers are possible, with more significant rain and mountain snow returning Friday into Saturday. Highs will trend back into the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Have a great workweek!

