Popular Portland pizza chain closing three of its restaurants

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland pizza chain Hot Lips announced that it’s closing some of its restaurant locations.

The popular pizza company is closing three of its five Portland stores.

In order to reduce expenses, the family-owned business, which was established in 1984, stated Monday that it had shuttered its locations in Civic Stadium, Hollywood, and Killingsworth. Both the Hawthorne headquarters, home of the brand’s central kitchen, and the Pearl location at Northwest 9th Avenue in the Ecotrust Events building are still operational.

The company said the decision was made due to the pandemic, labor and economic stresses. As a result, dozens of workers will be laid off.

“It is with a terribly heavy heart that we must close these beloved stores and have the first layoffs in our history,” owner Jeana Edelman said in a statement. “Each person is hardworking and has contributed mightily to the teams they have worked with, and to the longevity and health of our company. Many have been with us for years, decades even. I have sincere gratitude for the time they’ve given us, and deep sadness at this difficult turn. This is one of the darkest days in Hotlips’ history. Please, support the local businesses in your neighborhood and our city. Every single one needs your patronage.”

“We gave it our all,” says owner, David Yudkin, “sustaining jobs through the entire pandemic by retooling to keep our staff and customers safe, but the ongoing economic effects hurt us profoundly, as with so many other businesses. It is little comfort that we are not alone in these hardships; we are also not alone in the drastic changes that must be put into place in order to carry on. We plan to move forward with a smaller crew, smaller footprint, fewer moving parts and realistic, attainable goals.”

Yudkin continues, “we sincerely thank the friends, neighbors and vendors in each of these locations for their years of support and kindness. It has been a huge honor to be part of the neighborhoods, the schools, the families, and the businesses around us. Please know HOTLIPS is still here! We are very much open, just consolidated, and ready to fulfill your pizza needs!”

Hot Lips will continue to serve customers through its catering department and food cart, available for special events.

