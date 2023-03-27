Portland man sentenced to 6 years in prison for $30K retail theft spree

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man has been sentenced to prison for a retail theft spree that totaled tens of thousands of dollars.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Duane Castaway, 41, pleaded guilty on March 16 to two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of organized retail theft. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

The sheriff’s office said Castaway and several other people targeted Fred Meyer and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores throughout the Portland area throughout much of 2022 and early into 2023.

Castaway would enter the stores, damage store anti-theft systems, and leave within minutes carrying large amounts of stolen merchandise. The sheriff’s office said he is responsible for over $30,000 in losses.

Castaway was identified in many of the thefts thanks to his distinctive appearance, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested in Portland on Jan. 25.

Castaway has additional pending cases in Clark, Multnomah and Washington counties for similar retail-theft crimes.

Anyone with information about criminal activity by Castaway should contact law enforcement in the jurisdictions in which any crimes occurred.

