Portland man sentenced to 6 years in prison for $30K retail theft spree

Martin Duane Castaway
Martin Duane Castaway(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man has been sentenced to prison for a retail theft spree that totaled tens of thousands of dollars.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Duane Castaway, 41, pleaded guilty on March 16 to two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of organized retail theft. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

SEE ALSO: Neighbor: Car stolen from Gresham delivery driver was far from first

The sheriff’s office said Castaway and several other people targeted Fred Meyer and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores throughout the Portland area throughout much of 2022 and early into 2023.

Castaway would enter the stores, damage store anti-theft systems, and leave within minutes carrying large amounts of stolen merchandise. The sheriff’s office said he is responsible for over $30,000 in losses.

Castaway was identified in many of the thefts thanks to his distinctive appearance, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested in Portland on Jan. 25.

Castaway has additional pending cases in Clark, Multnomah and Washington counties for similar retail-theft crimes.

SEE ALSO: Man dies after smashing stolen truck into tree in Clark County

Anyone with information about criminal activity by Castaway should contact law enforcement in the jurisdictions in which any crimes occurred.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hatcher
Victim found dead on Gresham sidewalk identified as Portland man
3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland
3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland
FILE
Gresham school admin allegedly 1 of 8 men caught in sex trafficking sting by Lake Oswego police
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
Shoplifter gets prison time after biting off earlobe of Tigard security guard
Shoplifter bites off security guard’s earlobe in Tigard

Latest News

Man dies after smashing stolen truck into tree in Clark County
Neighbor: Car stolen from Gresham delivery driver was far from first
People gather to support, protect Vancouver drag brunch
Victim found dead on Gresham sidewalk identified as Portland man