Portland police see success in recovering stolen vehicles, report says

Portland police photo shows guns recovered in a stolen vehicle
Portland police photo shows guns recovered in a stolen vehicle
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have seen moderate success in recovering stolen vehicles recently, according to a report released Monday.

On Sunday, March 19, 2023 units conducted a 10-hour mission focused on two areas. The first was mainly in the Roseway and Madison South Neighborhoods, Northeast 72nd Avenue to I-205 between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Halsey Street. The second half of the mission was south of that area in the Lents, Mt. Scott-Arleta, and Brentwood Darlington Neighborhoods, Northeast 72 Avenue to I-205 between Southeast Foster Road and Southeast Clatsop Street.

Using data-driven methods, police said, this team made 22 stops, resulting in finding nine stolen vehicles. This proved to be the most successful stolen vehicle ratio the team has experienced; every 2 stops resulted in a stolen vehicle recovery.

In addition:

-Every 3 stops resulted in an arrest

-Every 2 stops resulted in a warrant serviced

-Every 4 stops resulted in a vehicle eluding

-Every 7 stops resulted in a subject eluding on foot

-Every 3 stops resulted in a vehicle towed

-Every 3 stops resulted in a citation issued

Of the 22 stops:

-9 stolen vehicles

-7 arrests

-11 warrants serviced

-6 vehicles eluded

-3 suspects eluded on foot

-7 vehicles towed

-8 citations issued

-7 drivers contacted with no valid driving privilege

-3 vehicles contacted with no valid vehicle insurance

The SVO team’s data from its 18 Stolen Vehicle Operations conducted over the last several months includes:-741 stops / encounters:-131 stolen vehicles (1 in 6)-207 custodies (1 in 4)-250 warrants serviced (1 in 3)-27 guns recovered (1 in 27)-122 vehicles eluded (1 in 6)-135 vehicles towed (1 in 5)-147 citations issued (1 in 5).

