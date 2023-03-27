Portland police see success in recovering stolen vehicles, report says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have seen moderate success in recovering stolen vehicles recently, according to a report released Monday.
On Sunday, March 19, 2023 units conducted a 10-hour mission focused on two areas. The first was mainly in the Roseway and Madison South Neighborhoods, Northeast 72nd Avenue to I-205 between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Halsey Street. The second half of the mission was south of that area in the Lents, Mt. Scott-Arleta, and Brentwood Darlington Neighborhoods, Northeast 72 Avenue to I-205 between Southeast Foster Road and Southeast Clatsop Street.
Using data-driven methods, police said, this team made 22 stops, resulting in finding nine stolen vehicles. This proved to be the most successful stolen vehicle ratio the team has experienced; every 2 stops resulted in a stolen vehicle recovery.
In addition:
-Every 3 stops resulted in an arrest
-Every 2 stops resulted in a warrant serviced
-Every 4 stops resulted in a vehicle eluding
-Every 7 stops resulted in a subject eluding on foot
-Every 3 stops resulted in a vehicle towed
-Every 3 stops resulted in a citation issued
Of the 22 stops:
-9 stolen vehicles
-7 arrests
-11 warrants serviced
-6 vehicles eluded
-3 suspects eluded on foot
-7 vehicles towed
-8 citations issued
-7 drivers contacted with no valid driving privilege
-3 vehicles contacted with no valid vehicle insurance
The SVO team’s data from its 18 Stolen Vehicle Operations conducted over the last several months includes:-741 stops / encounters:-131 stolen vehicles (1 in 6)-207 custodies (1 in 4)-250 warrants serviced (1 in 3)-27 guns recovered (1 in 27)-122 vehicles eluded (1 in 6)-135 vehicles towed (1 in 5)-147 citations issued (1 in 5).
