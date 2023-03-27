Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near Cherry Heights, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, March 18, Amanda Harman was found dead near Cherry Heights, just outside of The Dalles. The sheriff’s office said she was killed in the late hours of Friday, March 17.

SEE ALSO: 3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland

An autopsy done on March 20 confirmed Harman’s death was a homicide.

No other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with a camera on Cherry Heights, near Ayers Drive, or with any information relevant to the case to contact detectives at 541-506-2580.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.