Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near Cherry Heights, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, March 18, Amanda Harman was found dead near Cherry Heights, just outside of The Dalles. The sheriff’s office said she was killed in the late hours of Friday, March 17.

SEE ALSO: 3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland

An autopsy done on March 20 confirmed Harman’s death was a homicide.

No other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with a camera on Cherry Heights, near Ayers Drive, or with any information relevant to the case to contact detectives at 541-506-2580.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hatcher
Victim found dead on Gresham sidewalk identified as Portland man
3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland
3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland
FILE
Gresham school admin allegedly 1 of 8 men caught in sex trafficking sting by Lake Oswego police
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
Shoplifter gets prison time after biting off earlobe of Tigard security guard
Shoplifter bites off security guard’s earlobe in Tigard

Latest News

Man dies after smashing stolen truck into tree in Clark County
Neighbor: Car stolen from Gresham delivery driver was far from first
People gather to support, protect Vancouver drag brunch
Victim found dead on Gresham sidewalk identified as Portland man