100-year-old barn burns in Cornelius fire.

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) – A fire near Cornelius has damaged a barn that’s stood for more than 100 years.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to the barn fire in the 36700 block of NW Long Road at 3:24 p.m. Monday.

Arriving crews found the two-story barn fully engulfed with fire, immediately beginning to attack and prevent spread to other nearby buildings.

Because of the rural area, crews utilized water tenders, slowing the fire spread until additional crews arrived.

The Forest Grove Fire & Rescue says it took roughly an hour to extinguish the flames.

The barn was built sometime around 910, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

