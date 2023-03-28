18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the middle of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge early Tuesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a vehicle stopped on the bridge. A 911 caller reported the vehicle had no lights on and appeared to be unoccupied.

Officers arrived to check on the vehicle and found a man laying in the middle of the bridge. The man, identified as 18-year-old River Vanderkloot, of Hood River, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

SEE ALSO: Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Hood River Police Department at 541-387-5256.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway.
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway
Martin Duane Castaway
Portland man sentenced to 6 years in prison for $30K retail theft spree
File: Hot Lips pizza in Killingsworth, Portland
Popular Portland pizza chain closing three of its restaurants
A rare wolverine sighting on the banks of the Columbia River in Portland.
Sudden Portland wolverine sightings explained by expert

Latest News

Lucia Rasbot and Emanuel Cabrales
Good Samaritans help pull man from burning home in Gresham
Good Samaritans help pull man from burning home in Gresham
'Library of Things' in Washington County libraries makes finding fun easy
Lawsuit: More than half of Salem-Keizer employees have had a student try to harm them
Lawsuit: More than half of Salem-Keizer employees have had a student try to harm them