18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the middle of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge early Tuesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a vehicle stopped on the bridge. A 911 caller reported the vehicle had no lights on and appeared to be unoccupied.

Officers arrived to check on the vehicle and found a man laying in the middle of the bridge. The man, identified as 18-year-old River Vanderkloot, of Hood River, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Hood River Police Department at 541-387-5256.

