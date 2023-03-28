36 pounds of meth found in car during traffic stop in Deschutes County

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A large amount of methamphetamine was found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Deschutes County last week, according to Oregon State Police.

On March 21, at about 2:30 p.m., a senior trooper stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima on Highway 97, near milepost 161, for a vehicle equipment violation and for failure of a slower-moving vehicle to yield to overtaking vehicle.

OSP says the senior trooper noticed signs of criminal activity during the traffic stop. A narcotics detection canine was brought in and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the car, OSP says the senior trooper found about 36 pounds of suspected meth and about two pounds of suspected heroin concealed within the car.

The driver and passenger of the car were interviewed and released pending referred charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were released by OSP at this time.

