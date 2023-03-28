Good Samaritans help pull man from burning home in Gresham

Two people helped rescue a man from a burning home in Gresham Tuesday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people helped rescue a man from a burning home in Gresham Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., crews were called out to a house fire on Southwest Orchard Place, near Towle Avenue. There were reports that one person was trapped inside.

Before crews arrived to the scene, Emanuel Cabrales and Lucia Rasbot were driving to work when they saw black smoke coming from the home.

“We saw that the house was on fire, so I turned into the street where the house was and we just got out the car, tried to knock on the door but nobody would answer,” Cabrales said. “I thought they were sleeping, so we went to the back and I saw that the sliding door was a little bit open, it was cracked open, and I saw a guy laying there, and I just went inside and pulled him out.”

Firefighters on scene of a two-alarm fire
Firefighters on scene of a two-alarm fire(Gresham Fire Department)

“The fire was pretty close to his head near the door so I know he kind of broke the whole door and I kind of helped take the door out, as he pulled the guy out,” Rasbot said.

The man pulled from the home was rushed to a local hospital. Gresham Fire says the victim suffered serious burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

