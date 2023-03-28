Human remains found in Douglas County identified as missing woman

Megan Wendel
Megan Wendel(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:01 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Human remains that were found in a forested area last month near Glide have been identified as a missing woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, a teen had been antler shed hunting when he located what were believed to be remains in the Thunder Mountain area, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to the area and confirmed it was skeletal human remains.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as 36-year-old Megan Dyanne Wendel, of Roseburg.

The sheriff’s office said Wendel was previously reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department in July 2022.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating Wendel’s death, which is considered suspicious. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-0618.

