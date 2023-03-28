‘Library of Things’ in Washington County libraries makes finding fun easy

FOX 12's Ayo Elise stopped by the Cedar Mill Library to check out their collection and to learn how it all works.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - With thousands of items available, the Library of Things within Washington County libraries makes it easy to pick up a new hobby, play new games, or grab tools for a number of projects! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the Cedar Mill Library to check out their collection and to learn how it all works.

To check out the Library of things at Cedar Mill click here.

And you can search Washington County’s libraries here.

