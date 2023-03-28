Oregon Troopers seize roughly 300 grams of magic mushrooms, firearms.

SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police says a large amount of magic mushrooms and multiple guns were seized during a traffic stop outside of Sheridan last week.

According to the OSP, an Oregon State Trooper initiated a traffic stop March 21 after catching a car going 86 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

While speaking with the driver, the Trooper reported the driver showing signs of being under the influence, leading to a DUII test that the person failed.

During a search of the car, the Trooper found 292 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, along with multiple firearms and a scale.

The unnamed driver was taken to the Willamette Valley Medical Center where a blood/urine search warrant was received. OSP says the driver was then cited and released.

