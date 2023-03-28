Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be out for the rest of the season, according to Senior NBA Insider for TNT & Bleacher Report Chris Haynes.

“With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season,” Haynes tweeted on Tuesday.

Portland recently lost three games in a row.

The Trail Blazers face the Kings on Wednesday.

FOX 12 has reached out to the Blazers for comment. Check back for updates.

