Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be out for the rest of the season, according to Senior NBA Insider for TNT & Bleacher Report Chris Haynes.

With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 28, 2023

“With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season,” Haynes tweeted on Tuesday.

Portland recently lost three games in a row.

The Trail Blazers face the Kings on Wednesday.

