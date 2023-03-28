Warmer and sunny on Wednesday

Happy Tuesday everyone,

We’ve had a cooler, wet day today. As of this afternoon around 3 o’clock we’ve picked up .14″ in Portland, but nearly a half inch in Aurora and .34″ in Salem and McMinnville. Tomorrow will be noticeably warmer with highs pretty close to average in the upper 50s. It’s not looking like it will be a totally dry day as all the models are showing showers at some point, they just can’t agree when. In general it looks like we will start off and end the day dry. Thursday will mainly dry with showers popping up in the afternoon and into the evening. Friday is when we really begin a wet journey! Once the showers kick in Friday they will stay with us all the way through the weekend and into at least Tuesday. Saturday and Sunday show signs of possible hail and t-storms and Monday and Tuesday show signs of a few flakes mixed in with the showers.

Our temperatures take a fun ride this week. We warm back to average tomorrow, upper 50s, but we don’t stay there very long. Thursday we cool back into the low 50s and then settle into the upper 40s for several days. The good news (at least to me) is the overnight temperatures will be close to/right at average in the upper 30s to low 40s all week.

