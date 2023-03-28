Wet Day Ahead!

Good morning! It’s a wet and breezy start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A low pressure system is rapidly strengthening offshore of the Oregon Coast. This system is doing two things: drawing our wind from land to sea and pushing rain & mountain snow inland. It’s going to be a gray and wet day, and pretty snowy in the Cascades (plus much of central & eastern Oregon). Temperatures will gradually rise through the 40s across the metro area, eventually reaching about 50 degrees. The breeziest conditions should occur this morning as the low pressure system slowly moves southward. Our snow level will be relatively high compared to this past weekend. It’ll be somewhere between 3,500-4,000 feet, keeping the greatest snow accumulation near/above the Cascade Passes. We should pick up about 5-10 inches of new snow when all is said and done.

Weak high pressure will shift overhead on Wednesday as the aforementioned low pressure system moves into California. Expect to see some decent sunshine and mainly dry weather. Highs will top out near 60 degrees (our warmest afternoon of the week). Take advantage of it, because we may not have another dry day this week.

A few light showers can’t be ruled out on Thursday, and temperatures will take a hit by about 5 degrees. A stronger weather system will move in on Friday, bringing more rain and mountain snow. Rain will transition to frequent showers between Friday and Saturday, leaving the region with a very showery forecast the remainder of the weekend. Showers will produce downpours and hail at times. There could even be some isolated thunderstorms in the mix. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. The Cascades could end up with 1-2 feet of snow between Friday afternoon and Sunday (more good news for our ski resorts).

Showers should wind down on Monday, but not before some wintry mischief returns to our local hills. Our snow level could be as low as 1,000 feet early Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

