12-year-old boy killed in crash near Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy died Monday in a crash on Highway 101 near Cannon Beach.

It happened near Highway 101′s intersection with Sunset Boulevard.

A Toyota Corolla, being driven by Maria Guadalupe Nolazco-Luna, 20, of Cannon Beach, was headed south on Highway 101 and made a left turn onto Sunset Boulevard when the car was hit on the passenger side by a Dodge Ram 2500 headed north, driven by Jeffre Cottrell, 41, of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Oregon State Police said Nolazco-Luna declined to be taken to the hospital by ambulance and Cottrell was reportedly uninjured.

However, a passenger in the Toyota, an unidentified 12-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash caused traffic to back up for four hours, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Oregon State Police.

