12-year-old boy killed in crash near Cannon Beach

File: Highway 101 where it intersects with Sunset Boulevard near Cannon Beach, Ore.
File: Highway 101 where it intersects with Sunset Boulevard near Cannon Beach, Ore.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy died Monday in a crash on Highway 101 near Cannon Beach.

SEE ALSO: Portland Police mission in Menlo Park results in 26 arrests

It happened near Highway 101′s intersection with Sunset Boulevard.

A Toyota Corolla, being driven by Maria Guadalupe Nolazco-Luna, 20, of Cannon Beach, was headed south on Highway 101 and made a left turn onto Sunset Boulevard when the car was hit on the passenger side by a Dodge Ram 2500 headed north, driven by Jeffre Cottrell, 41, of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Oregon State Police said Nolazco-Luna declined to be taken to the hospital by ambulance and Cottrell was reportedly uninjured.

SEE ALSO: 2 victims in Portland triple-murder were PPS students

However, a passenger in the Toyota, an unidentified 12-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash caused traffic to back up for four hours, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Hood River Bridge
18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless encampment on private property.
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless camp on private property
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season
Megan Wendel
Human remains found in Douglas County identified as missing woman
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway.
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call about...
Portland man arrested after ‘chasing pedestrians’ with stolen forklift: police
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs $200 Mil. homeless and affordable housing bill on Wed. March 29,...
Oregon Gov. signs $200 million homeless spending package
ODOT monitoring slide on I-84 near Ontario
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotel signs $200 M housing bill on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Oregon governor signs new $200 million homeless spending package