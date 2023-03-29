Body found on Gresham sidewalk; man arrested

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Portland man Friday morning.

Officers arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Friday to a report of someone bleeding on the sidewalk on Southeast 197th Avenue just south of Southeast Stark Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Lashone Hatcher, dead.

An autopsy confirmed Hatcher died as a result of gun violence, according to Gresham P.D.

SEE ALSO: Portland man arrested after ‘chasing pedestrians’ with stolen forklift: police

On Wednesday, the Gresham P.D. announced Portland resident Ervin Standifer Jr, 61, had been taken into custody at his home with help from the Portland Police Bureau.

Standifer is booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on Murder in the second degree.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have other information about what led to Hatcher’s death to call our tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.