Brazilian Carnaval returns to Portland for 10th year

The spirit of Brazilian Carnaval Ball is returning to Portland for another year!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- The spirit of Brazilian Carnaval Ball is returning to Portland for another year! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the organizers behind the event to get an inside look at the music, dancing and food that will be served up at the celebration.

The ball will be this Saturday starting at 9 p.m. at Bossanova Ballroom in East Portland, for more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Hood River Bridge
18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless encampment on private property.
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless camp on private property
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season
Megan Wendel
Human remains found in Douglas County identified as missing woman
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway.
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Team of survivors, fighters representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Team of survivors, fighters representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Brazilian Carnaval returns to Portland for 10th year
Team of survivors representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Team of survivors representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Team of survivors representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Team of survivors representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival