Dad killed outside Vancouver Starbucks after allegedly asking attacker not to vape near his toddler

File: Crime scene tape
File: Crime scene tape(Phil Anderson)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 37-year-old father was stabbed to death outside a Starbucks in Canada in front of his 3-year-old daughter and fiancée after he asked the attacker not to vape in front of his child, according to his family.

Paul Stanley Schmidt and his daughter Erica were outside the coffee shop around 5:30 p.m. Sunday while his fiancée, Ashley Umali, was getting drinks, his mother told the Vancouver Sun.

A terrifying video posted on social media captured the moment a man stabbed Schmidt, who was seen clutching his stomach as he staggered and collapsed in a pool of blood.

Schmidt said she was told the suspect, Inderdeep Singh Gosa, 32, carried out the attack after her son asked him not to vape in front of Erica.

“This is so horribly wrong what happened. He was just trying to protect his daughter. I’m angry and I’m sad,” she told the news website.

“It all started because he was vaping beside the baby. Ashley’s in shock — she watched the whole thing. She’s so devastated,” Schmidt added.

Gosa was charged with second-degree murder, but Schmidt wants the charge upgraded to first-degree murder, which requires proof of premeditation.

