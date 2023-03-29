Drier Weather Over the Next Two Days

Good morning! A few showers are passing through the region this morning, but nothing too significant. Today should feature more dry time than wet time. It’ll also be a bit sunnier and warmer, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across our western valleys. Scattered snow showers are also expected in the Cascades, but it shouldn’t amount to much. A few light showers are also possible on Thursday, but again, more of the day will be dry than wet. Enjoy the next couple of days, because a cooler & wetter pattern will move back in on Friday.

Friday will start off with some light showers as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Showers will transition to rain during the afternoon and evening, so the final commute of March should be a soggy one. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees, running about 10 degrees below normal for the end of March. And boy, it doesn’t look like April will start off much warmer. Daytime highs will also struggle to reach 50 degrees this weekend, with frequent showers passing through. Many of those showers will be downpours containing hail. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible during the warmest times of day. Additionally, our snow level will be around 1,500-2,000 feet, with tons of snow returning to the Cascades. Elevations above 2,000 feet will pick up 1 – 1.5 ft. of new snow between Friday afternoon and Saturday. Another 6-10 inches of new snow could accumulate on Sunday.

This cool and showery pattern will carry into Sunday night & early Monday. Around that time, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s in the lowest elevations (bringing our snow level to about 1,000 feet). If heavy showers are still roaming the region, they could temporarily bring some wet snow into our local hills. Showers should dwindle on Monday, with highs reaching about 50 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!

