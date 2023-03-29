Man accused of inappropriately touching multiple women in Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching multiple women, according to the Seaside Police Department.

Jeremiah W. Tolley Jr. is facing four counts of third-degree sex abuse, four counts of harassment, and one count of public indecency.

The investigation began on Monday after police received a report that a man had inappropriately touched a young girl in downtown Seaside. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

The next day, Seaside police got information from the Astoria Police Department about a potential suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, officers were called out to a report of a man who had inappropriately touched a woman in a business at the Seaside Outlet Mall. The victim helped officers locate the suspect, identified as Tolley, and take him into custody. Police said Tolley matched the potential suspect identified by Astoria police.

Police said the investigation revealed several similar reports of incidents in the Seaside area. One incident, which occurred on March 27 in a downtown business, was caught on camera and showed Tolley engaging in inappropriate conduct while watching a female employee, according to police.

The Seaside Police Department is now seeking to identify any further potential witnesses or victims. Anyone with information to share, please contact Corporal Matthew Brown or Corporal Bethany Workman at 503-736-6311.

