Man accused of sexually assaulting 4 Portland club dancers may have more victims: Police

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of sexually assaulting four dancers at a Portland club may have more victims, according to Beaverton police.

On May 30 last year Beaverton officers took a report of a sexual assault that happened at an apartment in the Cedar Mill area of Beaverton. The victim reported meeting the suspect, 32-year-old Ali Muhammed Quraishi, through Quraishi’s work as a dancer / dance manager at a Portland area club.

Beaverton officers began their investigation and found four additional victims.

On March 17 this year a Washington County Grand Jury indicted Quraishi on 16 charges related to the assaults of the four victims.

On March 27, 2023, Quraishi was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail where he is currently being held on the charges. Detectives believe that Quraishi was still working for the club at the time of his arrest.

Based on the nature of Quraishi’s crimes, Beaverton Police Detectives believe he likely has additional victims. If you, or someone you know, had inappropriate interaction with Ali Quraishi, or if you have information regarding his involvement in these, or similar, crimes, please contact Detective Maggie Brown at 971.253.9690 and/or madalynbrown@beavertonoregon.gov.

