Man drives through business hitting employee and threatening other workers in Linn County

Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Linn County Sheriff's Office.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:39 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after driving through a business and hitting an employee Monday.

Deputies responded at 4:22 p.m. to the 3800 block of Mason Road in Albany after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Authorities arrived, finding employees of the business holding down a man later identified as 55-year-old Robert France, from Alamogordo, New Mexico, in the parking lot.

Witnesses told deputies France had driven his green 1997 GMC Yukon through the front of the business, hitting a 35-year-old employee. France then got out of his car, threatening another employee with a knife before he was restrained.

The 35-year-old employee is currently being treated in serious condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

France was arrested and lodged into the Linn County Jail for first-degree assault. The LCSO says additional charges are pending.

