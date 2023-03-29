Man in stolen SUV causes chaos on I-405 in Portland, driving wrong way and ramming cars

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle caused chaos on I-405 after they rammed a Transit Police vehicle with two Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies inside and later caused a head on crash, injuring multiple people.

On Tuesday at 7:42 p.m., Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Transit Police Division stopped a suspected stolen SUV in a parking lot near the North Lombard Transit Center. As the deputies were preparing to exit their vehicle, the suspect put the SUV in reverse and rammed the front of the Transit Police vehicle.

The suspect then drove away, hitting an uninvolved vehicle as it exited the parking lot, according to police. The suspect then turned south onto I-5. The deputies started chasing the suspect vehicle onto I-5, but stopped when they lost sight of the SUV.

About six minutes later, a car matching the suspect’s SUV was spotted driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-405. Moments later, it was reported that the SUV collided head-on with another car north of the Northwest Glisan Street overpass. A second car was unable to avoid the crash and collided with both vehicles. Deputies, along with Portland Police officers, responded to the crash location and confirmed the SUV involved was being driven by the suspect.

The northbound lanes of I-405 near NW Glisan Street were closed during the investigation.

Two adults were in the stolen SUV. The driver and passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Victim vehicle one: The driver, the sole occupant, was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Victim vehicle two: A driver and child were inside the car. The child was transported to an area hospital for evaluation out of an abundance of caution.

The deputies who first encountered the suspect in North Portland were not injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Kyle Christopher Voltz.

Deputies learned that Voltz took the Highway 30 exit westbound from I-405 southbound. Before reaching Northwst Vaughn Street, Voltz turned around and entered the westbound Highway 30 off ramp from I-405 northbound. Voltz drove into oncoming lanes and continued south against the flow of traffic prior to the collision. Based on the suspect’s behavior, deputies believe Voltz was under the influence of narcotics. A blood test was being conducted.

Voltz will be booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center when he’s released from the hospital on charges of assault in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude, felony hit and run and reckless driving, among other charges.

