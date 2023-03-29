ODOT monitoring slide on I-84 near Ontario

Road crews are monitoring a landslide on Interstate 84 near Ontario.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Road crews are monitoring a landslide on Interstate 84 near Ontario.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the large crack was discovered last month after a snowmelt. The crevasse is 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep.

According to ODOT, the slide is moving about an inch each day but that could change at any time.

“If the hillside’s movement increases rapidly, it could cover the eastbound lanes and possibly westbound I-84. Because of this, our crews have been performing emergency repair work near the shoulder of the interstate, and we’re monitoring the site,” ODOT said.

ODOT says it is prepared to close lanes to protect travelers if needed. They say drivers should be prepared for delays and detours for now.

