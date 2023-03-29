Oregon governor signs new $200 million homeless spending package into law

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Wednesday is signing a new homeless and affordable housing spending bill into law.

The package, consisting of HB 2001 and HB 5019, known as the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package, is a bipartisan $200 million that’s intended to speed up construction of affordable housing in Oregon.

