Oregon governor signs new $200 million homeless spending package into law
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Wednesday is signing a new homeless and affordable housing spending bill into law.
The package, consisting of HB 2001 and HB 5019, known as the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package, is a bipartisan $200 million that’s intended to speed up construction of affordable housing in Oregon.
