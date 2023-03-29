Portland man arrested after ‘chasing pedestrians’ with stolen forklift: police

Police said the man was ‘driving erratically’
The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call about...
The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call about an individual driving a stolen forklift to chase people in the downtown area.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen forklift to chase people in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call regarding the individual.

Officials said he was using the stolen forklift to drive “erratically and chasing pedestrians.”

Police found the man driving the wrong way on Southwest Harvey Milk/Southwest 4th Avenue and arrested him.

SEE ALSO: Portland Police one-day mission in Menlo Park results in 26 arrests

A man in Portland was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen forklift to chase people in the...
A man in Portland was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen forklift to chase people in the downtown area.(Portland Police Bureau)

SEE ALSO: Woman files $4M lawsuit over attack outside Portland behavioral health facility

“Good work by Central Precinct Officers today responding to a 911 call about a subject driving a stolen forklift thru downtown,” police said in a tweet. “The subject was driving erratically and chasing pedestrians. Officers spotted him driving the wrong way on SW Harvey Milk/SW 4th Ave and arrested him.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Hood River Bridge
18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless encampment on private property.
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless camp on private property
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season
Megan Wendel
Human remains found in Douglas County identified as missing woman
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway.
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

File: Highway 101 where it intersects with Sunset Boulevard near Cannon Beach, Ore.
12-year-old boy killed in crash near Cannon Beach
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs $200 Mil. homeless and affordable housing bill on Wed. March 29,...
Oregon Gov. signs $200 million homeless spending package
ODOT monitoring slide on I-84 near Ontario
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotel signs $200 M housing bill on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Oregon governor signs new $200 million homeless spending package