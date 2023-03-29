Portland man arrested after ‘chasing pedestrians’ with stolen forklift: police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen forklift to chase people in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet on Tuesday that officials received a 911 call regarding the individual.

Officials said he was using the stolen forklift to drive “erratically and chasing pedestrians.”

Police found the man driving the wrong way on Southwest Harvey Milk/Southwest 4th Avenue and arrested him.

“Good work by Central Precinct Officers today responding to a 911 call about a subject driving a stolen forklift thru downtown,” police said in a tweet. “The subject was driving erratically and chasing pedestrians. Officers spotted him driving the wrong way on SW Harvey Milk/SW 4th Ave and arrested him.”

