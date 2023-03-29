Social media challenge involving bucket leaves Target shopper hospitalized, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.(Target)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSTIN, Calif. (Gray News) – A Target shopper in California was hospitalized after four teenagers put a bucket over her head at the store as part of a social media challenge, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.

Surveillance footage then showed the teens fleeing the store, police said.

Officers said the shopper “likely fainted” and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She also filed a police report.

According to police, officers believe the juveniles were taking part in a social media trend where they place a bucket on a stranger’s head and record their reaction.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Detective Schaller at 714-573-3245 or gschaller@tustinca.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Hood River Bridge
18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless encampment on private property.
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless camp on private property
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season
Megan Wendel
Human remains found in Douglas County identified as missing woman
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway.
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Pursuit suspect dies after jumping from cruiser
Team of survivors representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Team of survivors representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival