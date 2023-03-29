Team of survivors, fighters representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival

The team called "Pacific Northwest Pink Lemonade" is comprised of 26 women ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A team of local breast cancer survivors and fighters is gearing up to travel to New Zealand where they will represent the Pacific Northwest and the United States at the International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival.

The team called "Pacific Northwest Pink Lemonade" is comprised of 26 women ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.

Breast cancers survivors from the Vancouver dragon boat team Catch 22 and Portland team Pink Phoenix usually compete against each other but they will join forces to create one team at the international competition.

The team called "Pacific Northwest Pink Lemonade" is comprised of 26 women ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.

The team called “Pacific Northwest Pink Lemonade” is comprised of 26 women ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.

The team called "Pacific Northwest Pink Lemonade" is comprised of 26 women ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.

You can support the team by making a donation here. Please indicate that the donation goes to the PNW Pink Lemonade New Zealand Team.

The team called "Pacific Northwest Pink Lemonade" is comprised of 26 women ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Hood River Bridge
18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless encampment on private property.
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless camp on private property
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season
Megan Wendel
Human remains found in Douglas County identified as missing woman
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway.
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Portland Japanese Garden
Portland Japanese Garden
Police Lights
Man accused of inappropriately touching multiple women in Seaside
Team of survivors, fighters representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Team of survivors, fighters representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival
Dwayne Simpson arraignment.
Woman files $4M lawsuit over attack outside Portland behavioral health facility
Woman files $4M lawsuit over attack outside Portland behavioral health facility