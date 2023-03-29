Team of survivors representing PNW at International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A team of local breast cancer survivors is gearing up to travel to New Zealand where they will represent the Pacific Northwest and the United States at the International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival.

Breast cancers survivors from the Vancouver dragon boat team Catch 22 and Portland team Pink Phoenix usually compete against each other but they will join forces to create one team at the international competition.

The team called “Pacific Northwest Pink Lemonade” is comprised of 26 women ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.

You can support the team by making a donation here. Please indicate that the donation goes to the PNW Pink Lemonade New Zealand Team.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.