Trail Blazers’ Justise Winslow has ankle surgery; out for remainder of season

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have announced forward Justise Winslow underwent left ankle surgery Wednesday. Winslow has been absent from the Blazers’ roster following injury during a Dec. 21 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Winslow’s surgery was a success, according to the Portland Trail Blazers front office, and was done at Atrium Health Mercy in Charlotte, NC, to address “joint instability.”

According to the organization, Winslow is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2023-24 season.

Winslow has been with the Blazers since 2022.

