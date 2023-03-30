Child hospitalized after falling out of third-story window in Bethany

A child was hospitalized Wednesday after falling out a third-story window.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A child was hospitalized Wednesday after falling out a third-story window.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Northwest Chemeketa Lane, near Northwest 185th Avenue, in the Bethany neighborhood. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says the child, whose age is not known, was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the window was open and there was a screen but it got pushed out and the child fell. The child was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

As the weather warms up, more window falls tend to happen.

“We want to remind anyone with children in their home, whether full-time or even just for a quick visit, that window falls are preventable. Each year, window falls account for roughly eight deaths and more than 3,300 injuries to children under six years old in the United States with most of these incidents occurring in the spring and summer months,” TVF&R said in a statement.

TVF&R has some advice for keeping kids safe:

  • Do not open you windows wider than four inches
  • Do not rely on screens
  • Keep windows closed and locked when you’re not in the room
  • Keep furniture, or anything kids can climb on, away from windows
  • Teach your kids to play a safe distance away from windows

