Crews battling two-alarm fire at neighboring homes in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a Northwest Portland neighborhood after two homes caught fire Thursday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a report of two houses on fire in the 10400 block of Northwest Burkhardt Court. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

PF&R said the fire was out at about 11 a.m. Crews will remain on scene to put out any hot spots.

People should avoid the area while crews are on scene.

Firefighters battling fire in two homes (KPTV)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

