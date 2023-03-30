Family sues Centennial SD, claiming it didn’t do enough after daughter was attacked twice

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family is suing the Centennial School District for $1 million, claiming it did not do enough to keep their daughter safe after she was physically attacked twice.

The family says the girl was in 7th grade at the time of the attacks, which occurred within a four-month span, and in special education classes because of learning disabilities.

The lawsuit says the first assault happened in Oct. 2021 after the girl rejected the sexual advances of another student. The lawsuit says the boy pushed her into a wall, breaking her wrist. It also claims there is video of the incident but that the principal would not let the girl’s mother see it.

The second alleged attack happened in Jan. 2022. The lawsuit says a female student grabbed the girl by her hair in an unprovoked attacked, pushing her to the ground and punching her in the face repeatedly. It says another student recorded the attack and posted the video on social media.

The lawsuit claims the girl was taken to the ER and was diagnosed with a concussion and continued to suffer from dizziness and problems with concentration. The girl’s mother did file a police report after the attack.

The girl’s attacker was placed in a diversion program and suspended for about a week. The lawsuit claims the girl’s attackers in both incidents were involved in the same social circle. It also details videos posted on Snapchat and TikTok continuing to threaten the girl.

The lawsuit says a safety plan was put into place for the student, which involved her avoiding cracked doors and notifying bus drivers and teachers about the situation. It claims the bullying continued after the second incident, causing the girl to miss an entire year of school, before leaving all together.

FOX 12 reached out to the Centennial School District about the lawsuit. The district says because the case involves a minor, it can not comment at this time.

