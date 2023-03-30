On the Go with Ayo at PIR Auto Swap Meet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of car lovers will converge in Portland this weekend for the return of two big events: the Portland International Raceway Auto Swap Meet and the Portland Swap Meet!

The PIR Auto Swap Meet, which attracts thousands of car fanatics from all over the world every year, runs through Saturday. Gates open at 7 a.m. daily, with $10 admission and $10 for parking. Children under 12 get in free.

Bring your walking shoes - the events draws nearly 2,000 vendors, with booths filling up the space inside the road course at PIR.

The PIR Auto Swap Meet also runs in conjunction with the annual Portland Swap Meet at the Expo Center.

