Isolated Showers Later Today

More Significant Rain & Mountain Snow Arriving Friday
3/30/2023
3/30/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Thursday across most of the region. Low-level clouds are surging inland, so don’t expect to see quite as much sunshine as we saw yesterday. Clouds will gradually break heading into midday, but a few light showers will move through this afternoon. Most of today should be dry, allowing high temperatures to reach the mid 50s. Today will be our last mainly dry day. Another significant pattern change will take place Friday.

Scattered showers will stream inland Friday morning out ahead of our next cold front. Between the afternoon and evening, steadier rain will spread across western Oregon and southwest Washington (along with mountain snow). Initially, our snow level will be around 3,000 feet, but should dip well below the passes this weekend. As the cold front moves inland Friday night / Saturday morning, rain will transition back to showers. Our air will turn relatively unstable during the day Saturday, leading to heavier showers containing hail. There could also be a few isolated thunderstorms if showers really tap into the unstable air. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees Friday & this weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the Cascades above 3,000 feet between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, highlighting the significant snow on the way. The latest guidance is still showing about 1.5-2+ feet of snow accumulating by the end of the weekend. More favorable slopes could end up with closer to 2.5-3 feet of snow by early Monday. We’ll also be watching the snow level closely, especially between Sunday night and early Monday. It could dip as low as 1,000 feet, potentially bringing wet snow to our local hills. Little to no impacts are expected near sea level, but I would anticipate several inches (or more) of snow along HWY 26 through the Coast Range.

Computer models & their ensembles are hinting at a decent warm up next week. Expect drier weather by midweek, with highs getting close to 60 degrees by Wednesday.

Have a great day!

