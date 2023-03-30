New recovery center fully funded by Measure 110 opens in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After the passing of Measure 110 in 2020, Portland is now seeing some of those funds being spent on community programs. Measure 110 decriminalized possession of controlled substances and aimed to create drug addiction and recovery programs.

On Wednesday, The Resilience and Recovery Project, run by The Pathfinder Network, had its grand opening.

The Pathfinder Network has two locations, one in Jackson County and Marion County. Measure 110 has helped to expand those locations but the new one on NE Glisan Street is the only one to be fully funded by Measure 110.

The Resilience and Recovery Project received almost $1 million from Measure 110. Those funds were able to add recovery groups, launch a drop-in-center, provide a mobile peer support group and hire five more staff members.

”These are people with living experience they come from different backgrounds and they’re working with people that are going through some of the same adversity and challenges that they’ve experienced,” says Crystal Gallaher, Peer Support Program Manager.

The project is open to everyone. It’s not based on income or assessment, you must be over the age of 18 in Multnomah County, and be impacted by the justice system.

”It can be that they’ve been on probation or parole, it could be current or in the past, it could be somebody who’s aged out of foster care, they can be somebody that grew up with incarcerated parents,” says Gallaher.

Kimberly Moore began her recovery with The Pathfinder Network in July 2022.

“I was in a pretty bad place and I didn’t know how to ask for help and so I got in trouble,” says Moore.

Moore calls it a safe place and says it’s helped her make a full 180. She says the program is an open line of communication and can help at any time.

“I don’t think that I will be where I’m at in my recovery if I didn’t have the support of this program,” says Moore.

Pathfinder says they can start serving people as soon as possible and expect to help about 200 people at the northeast location alone.

