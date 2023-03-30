Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by driver near I-205 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after they were hit by a driver near Interstate 205, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report that a person was hit near the entrance of I-205 south from Northeast 134th Street. Deputies arrived and found a person injured in the roadway. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

SEE ALSO: Man in stolen SUV causes chaos on I-405 in Portland, driving wrong way and ramming cars

Eastbound NE 134th Street between NE 20th Avenue and NE 23rd Avenue, including the entrance to I-205 south, will be closed for a few hours while the investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.