Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by driver near I-205 in Clark County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after they were hit by a driver near Interstate 205, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report that a person was hit near the entrance of I-205 south from Northeast 134th Street. Deputies arrived and found a person injured in the roadway. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eastbound NE 134th Street between NE 20th Avenue and NE 23rd Avenue, including the entrance to I-205 south, will be closed for a few hours while the investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

