Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing early Thursday morning in Beaverton.

At about 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Northwest 167th Place and Northwest Cornell Road. Police said a passerby found the victim and called 911.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers are searching for the suspect in the area. A description of the suspect has not been released by police at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

