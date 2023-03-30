Portland man charged after deadly St. Patrick’s Day assault

By Riley Blake
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a man is facing manslaughter charges after a St. Patrick’s Day assault victim died at the hospital last Wednesday.

Officers responded March 17 just before 8 p.m. to a convenience store in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street. When police arrived at the scene they learned the suspect had already left the scene.

The victim, identified as Curtis E. Davies, 62, died March 22 because of his injuries, police say. A medical examiner later determined Davies’ death was due to blunt force trauma.

Investigators were able to determine Aaron Reed-Jones, 35, as the suspect. Reed-Jones was taken into custody Wednesday and booked on charges of Manslaughter in the First Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

If anyone has information about this case, they’re asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0405 or Detective Jeff Sharp Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773. Please reference case number 23-70095.

PPB says there have been 18 homicides in Portland to date in 2023.

