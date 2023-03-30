Sheriff: 3 guns, ammo, fentanyl found in car during traffic stop in Hillsboro

Guns, ammunition and fentanyl found in car
Guns, ammunition and fentanyl found in car(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Guns and drugs were found inside a car during a traffic stop in Hillsboro early Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:12 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2008 red Chevrolet Impala for running a red light at the intersection of Southwest Dennis Avenue and Southwest Oak Street. The driver, 25-year-old Jessie Chavez-Echeverria, had a suspended driver’s license, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned that Chavez-Echeverria was a convicted felon and found a 9mm handgun in the center console. A further search of the car revealed two more guns, ammunition and fentanyl in a bag.

Chavez-Echeverria was arrested for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation detainer. The sheriff’s office said charges for the fentanyl are pending and additional charges are likely.

