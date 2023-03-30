Sheriff: 3 guns, ammo, fentanyl found in car during traffic stop in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Guns and drugs were found inside a car during a traffic stop in Hillsboro early Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:12 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2008 red Chevrolet Impala for running a red light at the intersection of Southwest Dennis Avenue and Southwest Oak Street. The driver, 25-year-old Jessie Chavez-Echeverria, had a suspended driver’s license, according to the sheriff’s office.

SEE ALSO: Explosion, fire completely destroys home in NW Portland

During the traffic stop, deputies learned that Chavez-Echeverria was a convicted felon and found a 9mm handgun in the center console. A further search of the car revealed two more guns, ammunition and fentanyl in a bag.

Chavez-Echeverria was arrested for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation detainer. The sheriff’s office said charges for the fentanyl are pending and additional charges are likely.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.