St. Paul Rodeo to be inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular event that draws thousands of people to St. Paul every year is receiving some major recognition.

The St. Paul Rodeo will be inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame this summer. The honor comes as the event is set to turn 88 years old this year.

The rodeo kicked off way back in 1935 and back then, the original rodeo board had eight directors. Now, there are 11, and some of them are kids and grandkids of the original board.

The rodeo also has more than 400 members and countless volunteers.

The St. Paul Rodeo will be inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 15.

This year, the rodeo will run from June 30 through the Fourth of July. For more details about the rodeo, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.