Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach

By Soyoung Kim
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - A family is going through the unimaginable loss of a 12-year-old boy -- just months after they lost three family members in another tragedy.

The Oregon State Police said he was a passenger in a deadly car crash on Highway 101.

Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna lost his life less than a mile away from his home, which was so full of love.

His father said his love for his son will be eternal.

“I want him to be remembered forever and I want to keep him in my heart forever,” Rafael Nolazco Pineda, Rafael Jr.’s father, said.

As the family grieves the sudden and tragic loss of Rafael Jr., they said they remember his loving spirit.

“He was always really happy. One thing I will always remember is he would come and he would see me and he would always give me and my kids a big hug,” Dania Nolazco, Rafael Jr.’s sister, said.

Those who knew him best describe his playful and kind nature, and said he loved good eats.

“He loved sushi. I always take him for sushi,” Rafael said.

SEE ALSO: 3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26

Oregon State Police said they responded to a two-car crash on Highway 101 on Monday just before 7 p.m.

Investigators said Rafael Jr. was a passenger in a car that was making a left turn onto Sunset Boulevard. That’s when they said it was struck on the passenger side by a truck. Officials said Rafael Jr. was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

“I love him so much,” Rafael said.

This family is now having to mourn once again just months after losing three other family members in a severe-weather-related accident when a tree fell onto their car on Highway 26 in December.

“My brother and my nephews who I love so much,” Rafael said. “We were not even done with one tragedy, and then another one, this one. For me, my heart is completely broken, I’m destroyed right now.”

The family said the love they’ve received from their community and knowing their loved ones are all in a better place are what’s getting them through this unimaginable time.

“We have a big family and that has been a big support,” Dania said.

Police said the cause is under investigation.

There’s a GoFundMe to support the family with funeral-related expenses.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Hood River Bridge
18-year-old found dead in middle of Hood River bridge, police say
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless encampment on private property.
Neighbors in SE Portland concerned by growing homeless camp on private property
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Report: Lillard out for the remainder of the Blazers’ season
Megan Wendel
Human remains found in Douglas County identified as missing woman
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway.
Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach
OHA denies Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center’s request to close its Family Birth Center
Gresham hospital responds to birthing center closure.
OHA denies Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center’s request to close its Family Birth Center
Man arrested for touching kid, himself in downtown Seaside