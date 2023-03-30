Turning wet Friday, cool and showery through the weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a mainly dry day, some showers are bubbling up on radar, so we may see a few showers this evening. High temperatures around the metro area hit the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’re slipping back into a cool, wet pattern for the next few days. A couple showers are possible tomorrow morning but rain will pick up in the afternoon and stay with us through the evening. High temperatures in Portland tomorrow are expected to hit the upper 40s and low 50s, and a breezy south wind will be blowing up until the cold front passes through late tomorrow night and early Saturday.

Plenty of snow is on the way to the mountains this weekend! It looks like the heaviest snowfall will be late Friday and early Saturday right around the timing of that cold front. Snow showers will continue Saturday and Sunday. By the time the weekend wraps up, we’ll likely be looking at two feet of snow accumulation for some areas of the Cascades. That’s two great snow weekends in a row for the ski resorts! Since travel might get tricky with the snowfall and gusty winds, we’re calling Saturday a First Alert Weather Day for the Cascades only.

Those of us in the lowlands will see spotty showers and thunderstorm chances Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler- we likely won’t hit 50 degrees this weekend in Portland. With the snow level around 1,000 feet Sunday night and Monday morning, it’s possible we get some snowflakes mixing down to 500′ in our local hills. Models are also wanting to keep the showers around for a little bit longer on Monday before we start to dry out Tuesday.

Things are looking pretty nice and warm by the middle of next week! It appears a high pressure system is setting up over us, so we should continue to see temperatures warming through next weekend.

