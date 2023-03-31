6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two parents were arrested in South Carolina on child abuse charges after the death of their 6-year-old son.

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Greer on Oct. 30, 2022, to help EMS with an unresponsive child.

Initially, deputies said the child’s parents told officials enforcement that the child fell out of a recliner, hit his head on a hard floor and suffered a seizure.

EMS took the child to a nearby hospital and informed deputies before they left the home that the child’s “prognosis was grim.”

The boy died at the hospital later that day, and an extensive investigation began.

The toxicology results revealed the child died from an overdose of Benadryl. The report showed the boy, who weighed 45 pounds, had enough Benadryl in his system to kill an adult man.

Authorities said both parents said in interviews with detectives the boy’s mother gave their son Benadryl because he was hyperactive.

A search warrant of the home revealed the child was living in filthy conditions, and his autopsy showed he had bruises in various stages of healing.

It was also learned that child abuse referrals had been made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services before this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon State Police said Rafael Jr. Nolazco Luna was a passenger in a deadly car crash on...
Tragedy strikes Oregon family twice after 12-year-old dies in Cannon Beach
PPB East Precinct’s one-day mission in Menlo Park neighborhood results in 26 arrests.
Portland Police one-day mission in Menlo Park results in 26 arrests
Firefighters on scene of fire in Northwest Portland
Explosion, fire completely destroys home in NW Portland
File: Crime scene tape
Dad killed outside Vancouver Starbucks after allegedly asking attacker not to vape near his toddler
Police searching for suspect after stabbing
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Beaverton

Latest News

The girl's mother thought she was just playing games on the phone.
5-year-old uses mother's Amazon account to go on $5,000 shopping spree
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
Portland police say this person is responsible for a series of violent assaults in the downtown...
Police searching for suspect in violent downtown Portland robberies
violent attack robbery in downtown Portland
Surveillance video shows assault and robbery in downtown Portland