Court docs: Deaf-mute man dies after being punched in the head at Portland deli

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A deaf-mute man was killed when he was punched in the head by a man at an East Portland deli on St. Patrick’s Day, according to court documents.

Portland Police officers responded to a 911 call on March 17, 2023 at Max Mart Deli at 12128 Burnside Street. Officers found paramedics were already on scene taking 62-year-old Curtis Davies to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

A responding officer reported that he reviewed security footage from the store that captured the incident and saw the suspect, later identified as Aaron Reed-Jones, 35, enter the store and walk up to the counter to buy box of cigarettes. The officer reported that the victim, Davies, approached the counter and tried to communicate with Jones. Officer Santos reported that Jones said “Don’t touch me again.” According to the court documents, Davies proceeded to tap Jones on the shoulder again and put his middle finger in Jones’ face.

The officer reported that Jones then turned and punched Davies three times in the head, with the third punch causing Davies to fall down onto the floor on his back.

The officer reported that Jones then walks out and says “Don’t touch me again, f*cker.”

SEE ALSO: Police searching for suspect in violent downtown Portland robberies

A detective assigned to the case reported that on March 21, 2023 he learned Davies’ prognosis was not good. The detective said that Davies had undergone two surgeries on his brain to relieve the swelling but he died in the hospital on March 23. The detective reported that the medical examiner, Dr. Sean Hurst, stated the cause of death was subdural hematoma due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide.

The detective reported that he spoke with multiple people who identified Jones as the suspect in the video footage and the he conducted surveillance of Jones.

The detective reported that on March 28 he applied for and was granted a search and arrest warrant for the defendant. The detective reported that when Jones was arrested he had black handgun in his jacket pocket, pouch in his pants that contained baggie with about 25 grams of methamphetamine, as well as clear sandwich baggies.

SEE ALSO: Seattle man charged with murder after allegedly chasing down and shooting suspected car thieves

The detective reported that he spoke with Jones during a recorded interview and after reading the Miranda rights, Jones said he was familiar with the mini mart at 122/Burnside and that he remembered getting into it with an older man who kept touching him while he was trying to buy cigarettes.

According to the court documents, Jones said that the man tapped him three to four times and gave him thumbs up. Jones told the detective he hit the man once in the chin.

The detective also reported that he learned that Aaron Jones is the suspect in a shooting on March 28, 2023 where several rounds were fired at a vehicle.

Jones was charged with first degree manslaughter, second degree manslaughter, negligent homicide, second degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and drug possession.

Additionally, Jones has a long history of charges including felonies.

He was booked into jail and being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.