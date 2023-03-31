LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement from basketball

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - LaMarcus Aldridge has announced his retirement from basketball after 16 NBA seasons.

Breaking: LaMarcus Aldridge announced he has retired from basketball. pic.twitter.com/cfb9OiKiZn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2023

Aldridge was a seven-time NBA All-Star who played for Portland, San Antonio, and Brooklyn after being drafted second overall in 2006.

Aldridge was drafted to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2006.

In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12 — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) March 31, 2023

Due to off-season shoulder surgery, Aldridge missed the first seven games of the 2006-07 NBA season, but returned ahead of schedule.

Through his first 14 games, Aldridge made an immediate impact on offense, averaging 8.4 points on 54% shooting from the field.

Aldridge was named starting center in February 2007 and improved his scoring to 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in March.

Aldridge was taken to Providence Hospital in Portland on March 31, 2007, during the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, for shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. On April 9, he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and missed the final eight games of the 2006-07 season.

Aldridge left Portland when he was drafted to the San Antonio Spurs in 2015.

