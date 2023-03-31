Missing infant twins from Portland believed to be in danger

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding missing infant twins.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Jacob Wade and Jacobi Wade are five-months-old and went missing March 24 with their mother Alexis Wade and father William Wade from Portland.

The ODHS says they believe the infants may be at risk and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Name: Jacob Wade

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: Nov. 11, 2022

Weight: 8 pounds

Hair: Black

Eye color: Brown

Other identifying information: Jacob and Jacobi are small twin infants and though they are 5-months-old they are the size of an average sized newborn.

Name: Jacobi Wade

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: Nov. 11, 2022

Weight: 7.65 pounds

Hair: Black

Eye color: Brown

Other identifying information: Jacob and Jacobi are small twin infants and though they are 5-months-old they are the size of an average sized newborn.

